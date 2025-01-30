Abdulsalami: I’m glad my govt laid foundation for 26 years of unbroken democracy

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), says he is excited over the contribution of his government to Nigeria’s 26 years of unbroken democracy.

The then military Head of State ushered in this era of democracy when he handed over power to the elected President on 29th May 1999, signaling commencement of the 4th Republic.

Speaking at the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) public presentation of its book titled, ‘100 Years Of Political Parties Evolution In Nigeria (1923 – 2023)’, on Thursday in Abuja, the former military ruler urged Nigerians to continue to make democracy survive.

Abdulsalami was also the Chairman of the occasion, with the theme, “100 years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria – The Imperative of Nigeria’s Political Stability: Issues and Solutions”.

Represented by his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Gen. Abdulrashid Aliyu, the former Head of State noted that year 2025 will make it 102 years of the formation of political parties in the country, thus a milestone in the nation’s democratic process.

“I commend the leadership of IPAC for its political savvy and foresight in articulating and writing this historic book on 100 Years of Political Parties Evolution in Nigeria, 1923 – 2023.

“Despite military interventions, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. There is no substitute to the government of the people, by the people and for the people, which democracy represents as sovereignty resides with the people.

“This year will also make it 26 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, the longest period of constitutional governance since 1st October 1960, when the country got Independence from the British colonial masters.

“My government laid this solid foundation for democratic governance. It also shows that when leaders are patriotic, passionate, resolute and unwavering in building strong democratic structures and institutions, democracy could flourish and yield its dividends to citizens.

“We should therefore keep watering and nurturing the tree of democracy as there is no alternative to civil rule. Our democracy has been tested and shaken by reactionary forces and survived. It is a testament to citizen’s belief and resilience in representative governance.

“It has become expedient to explore political parties’ development priorities so as to consolidate the nation’s democracy and ensure an environment conducive for successful elections and political stability which is in tandem with the IPAC mandate.

“We have all learned a lot in this longest period of democracy in Nigeria, as we continue the ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments to correct obvious flaws in the electoral process and imbibe democratic ideals, ethics and values, the nation will yet again witness sustainable democracy and development.”

He urged the nation’s political parties to consider some of the past practices in party democracy which are currently being downplayed by political players.

He said, “Some of these are supremacy of the party leadership, adherence to party manifestoes; and formation of party and membership based on ideology.”

Speaking earlier, the chief host and National Chairman of IPAC, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said that the launch of the book that marks a century of political party activities in the country remains significant.