Abdulrazaq re-elected, floors Saraki’s anointed candidate

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been declared the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday in the state.
AbdulRazaq won in the 16 local government areas in the state according to the results announced by INEC on Sunday.
He scored 273,424 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman who came second 155,49490. Yaman was heavily backed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.
Announcing the final results, the returning officer and vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Markurdi, Professor Isaac Itodo, said total valid votes were 460,497, rejected votes, 10,274 while total Vote Cast were 470,771.
“Having certified the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of the votes cast, I hereby declare governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC, winner of the election”, Prof Itodo added.
The final results were signed by the agents on behalf of their respective political parties.
Kwara State Election Results
Offa LG
APC:14,696
LP: 104
NNPP: 180
PDP: 6,705
SDP: 1,289
Valid 23,531
Invalid 9438
Rejected 192
Ekiti LG
Registered 44016
Accredited 11849
APC: 6836
LP: 20
NNPP: 09
PDP: 4273
PRP: 03
SDP:170
YPP: 06
Valid 11598
Rejected 251
Cast: 11849
Isin LG
APC: 5,274
LP: 37
NNPP: 25
PDP: 3,400
SDP: 567
Valid votes 9,438
Rejected 192
Oyun LG
Registered 61,672
Accredited 16,533
Valid 16,180
Rejected 348
Cast:16,528
APC : 8,991
LP : 75
NNPP : 297
PDP : 5465
SDP : 1068
YPP : 101
Ilorin South LG
Registered 161,045
Accredited 36741
Valid 35,949
Rejected 774
Cast 36,723
APC : 20,148
LP : 369
NNPP : 419
PDP : 12,096
SDP : 2,357
YPP : 113
Oke-Ero LG
Registered 43,944
Accredited 11,942
Valid 11,808
Rejected 134
Total votes Cast 11,942
APC : 7758
LP : 34
NNPP : 21
PDP : 3768
SDP : 149
YPP : 8
Irepodun
Registered 89,644
Accredited 23,160
Valid 22,733
Rejected 427
APC 12,860
LP 102
NNPP 169
PDP 7,614
SDP : 1693
YPP : 36
Total vote cast 23,160
Asa LG
Registered 87,923
Accredited 29,061
Valid 27,907
Rejected 583
APC : 14,946
LP : 82
NNPP : 205
PDP : 11,183
SDP : 953
YPP : 165
Total Vote Cast 28,490
Moro LG
Registered 81,646
Accredited 24,928
Valid 24,466
Rejected 461
APC : 15,161
LP : 76
NNPP : 43
PDP : 6823
SDP : 1992
YPP : 212
Total vote cast 24,927
Patigi LG
Registered 68,136
Accredited 21,930
Total valid votes 20,976
Rejected 748
APC 13,813
LP : 19
NNPP : 27
PDP : 6,544
SDP : 389
YPP : 11
Total vote cast:21,724
Ilorin East
Registered 163,701
Accredited 43,578
Total valid votes: 42,170
Rejected 1,015
APC : 23,925
LP : 129
NNPP : 446
PDP : 14,500
SDP : 2645
YPP : 121
Total vote cast:43,185
Ifelodun LG
Registered 130,778
Accredited 29,500
Total valid votes: 29,006
Rejected 494
APC : 17,599
LP : 124
NNPP : 201
PDP : 9,085
SDP : 1559
YPP : 128
Total vote cast:29,500
Edu LG
Registered 11,2160
Accredited Voters: 42,991
Valid 41,331
Rejected 998
APC : 22,458
LP : 27
NNPP 294
PDP : 17,378
SDP : 374
YPP : 525
Baruten LG
Reg 149,573
Accredited 38,637
APC 28,060
LP 53
PDP 7987
NNPP 41
SDP 1492
YPP 20
Valid 37,873
Rejected 627
Cast 38,500
Kaiama LG
Registered 87,871
Accredited 22,440
APC 14,431
PDP 6,297
Valid 21,773
Rejected 660
Total votes cast 22,433
Ilorin West Local
Registered 273, 635
Accredited 85,736
APC 46,468
LP 275
NNPP 1948
PDP 32,372
SDP 1601
YPP 282
Valid 83758
Rejected 1978
Total vote Cast 85736