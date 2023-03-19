Abdulrazaq re-elected, floors Saraki’s anointed candidate

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been declared the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday in the state. AbdulRazaq won in the 16…

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been declared the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday in the state.

AbdulRazaq won in the 16 local government areas in the state according to the results announced by INEC on Sunday.

He scored 273,424 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman who came second 155,49490. Yaman was heavily backed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Announcing the final results, the returning officer and vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Markurdi, Professor Isaac Itodo, said total valid votes were 460,497, rejected votes, 10,274 while total Vote Cast were 470,771.

Sokoto: APC guber candidate, Aliyu, races to victory

BREAKING: INEC declares Abiodun winner of Ogun Gov’ship poll

“Having certified the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of the votes cast, I hereby declare governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC, winner of the election”, Prof Itodo added.

The final results were signed by the agents on behalf of their respective political parties.

Kwara State Election Results

Offa LG

APC:14,696

LP: 104

NNPP: 180

PDP: 6,705

SDP: 1,289

Valid 23,531

Invalid 9438

Rejected 192

Ekiti LG

Registered 44016

Accredited 11849

APC: 6836

LP: 20

NNPP: 09

PDP: 4273

PRP: 03

SDP:170

YPP: 06

Valid 11598

Rejected 251

Cast: 11849

Isin LG

APC: 5,274

LP: 37

NNPP: 25

PDP: 3,400

SDP: 567

Valid votes 9,438

Rejected 192

Oyun LG

Registered 61,672

Accredited 16,533

Valid 16,180

Rejected 348

Cast:16,528

APC : 8,991

LP : 75

NNPP : 297

PDP : 5465

SDP : 1068

YPP : 101

Ilorin South LG

Registered 161,045

Accredited 36741

Valid 35,949

Rejected 774

Cast 36,723

APC : 20,148

LP : 369

NNPP : 419

PDP : 12,096

SDP : 2,357

YPP : 113

Oke-Ero LG

Registered 43,944

Accredited 11,942

Valid 11,808

Rejected 134

Total votes Cast 11,942

APC : 7758

LP : 34

NNPP : 21

PDP : 3768

SDP : 149

YPP : 8

Irepodun

Registered 89,644

Accredited 23,160

Valid 22,733

Rejected 427

APC 12,860

LP 102

NNPP 169

PDP 7,614

SDP : 1693

YPP : 36

Total vote cast 23,160

Asa LG

Registered 87,923

Accredited 29,061

Valid 27,907

Rejected 583

APC : 14,946

LP : 82

NNPP : 205

PDP : 11,183

SDP : 953

YPP : 165

Total Vote Cast 28,490

Moro LG

Registered 81,646

Accredited 24,928

Valid 24,466

Rejected 461

APC : 15,161

LP : 76

NNPP : 43

PDP : 6823

SDP : 1992

YPP : 212

Total vote cast 24,927

Patigi LG

Registered 68,136

Accredited 21,930

Total valid votes 20,976

Rejected 748

APC 13,813

LP : 19

NNPP : 27

PDP : 6,544

SDP : 389

YPP : 11

Total vote cast:21,724

Ilorin East

Registered 163,701

Accredited 43,578

Total valid votes: 42,170

Rejected 1,015

APC : 23,925

LP : 129

NNPP : 446

PDP : 14,500

SDP : 2645

YPP : 121

Total vote cast:43,185

Ifelodun LG

Registered 130,778

Accredited 29,500

Total valid votes: 29,006

Rejected 494

APC : 17,599

LP : 124

NNPP : 201

PDP : 9,085

SDP : 1559

YPP : 128

Total vote cast:29,500

Edu LG

Registered 11,2160

Accredited Voters: 42,991

Valid 41,331

Rejected 998

APC : 22,458

LP : 27

NNPP 294

PDP : 17,378

SDP : 374

YPP : 525

Baruten LG

Reg 149,573

Accredited 38,637

APC 28,060

LP 53

PDP 7987

NNPP 41

SDP 1492

YPP 20

Valid 37,873

Rejected 627

Cast 38,500

Kaiama LG

Registered 87,871

Accredited 22,440

APC 14,431

PDP 6,297

Valid 21,773

Rejected 660

Total votes cast 22,433

Ilorin West Local

Registered 273, 635

Accredited 85,736

APC 46,468

LP 275

NNPP 1948

PDP 32,372

SDP 1601

YPP 282

Valid 83758

Rejected 1978

Total vote Cast 85736