Abdulrahman Ajiya Islamic centre graduates 17 in Abaji

Seventeen students, comprising both males and females, on Sunday, graduated from the Abdulrahman Ajiya Islamic Centre at Unguwar Ayaura Pipeline in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

Among those who graduated were Hassan Muhammad Abubakar, Hussaini Muhammad Abubakar, Khadija Yunusa, Haruna Idris, Abubakar Sadiq Gambo, Ahmad Saba Haruna, Abduljalal Yakubu Shuaibu and Sanusi Abdulhamid.

Others are Aisha Ibrahim Ada, Amina Usman, Zahra Adamu Kolo, Fatima Mahmud Isah, Maryam Isah, Maryam Abdullahi, Amina Isah and Abdulrahman Shuaibu.

In his speech at the event, the head teacher of the Islamic centre, appreciated Allah for sparing his life, the students and the entire management of the centre to witness the 3rd graduation ceremony of its students.

He said the 17 students who are graduating from the centre engaged in learning the entire Holy Qur’an before they finally graduated.

He added that the students were also able to learn Hadith which has impacted their knowledge of Islam.

The head teacher, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to see their graduation as not the end, adding that they should impact the knowledge to the younger ones.

Also speaking, the leader of the APC in the FCT and former House of Representatives for Abuja South, Alhaji Zakari Angulu Dobi, who was a special guest at the event, congratulated the graduands and urged them to ensure they recite their Qur’an and Hadith regularly.

He also commended the parents for their efforts in sending their children to acquire Islamic knowledge, even as he encouraged all to accord priority to acquiring Islamic knowledge.

On his part, the proprietor of the Islamic centre, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, who is the incumbent House of Representatives member for Abuja South, also congratulated the graduands, management and staff of the centre for graduating the students.

He emphasised the need for parents to encourage their children to acquire Islamic education, which he said will be an added advantage to them wherever they may live or travel.

The Reps member, therefore, advised the graduands to always be obedient to their parents, adding that they should also ensure that they transfer the knowledge to the younger ones.

Abuja Metro reports that the event also witnessed the presentation of prizes such as copies of the Qur’an, prayer mats among others to the graduands by dignitaries at the event.