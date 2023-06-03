Abdulmumin confirmed CBN’s substantive spokesman

Dr Isa Abdulmumin has been confirmed as the substantive director, Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Abdulmumin was in February appointed the acting…

Dr Isa Abdulmumin has been confirmed as the substantive director, Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Abdulmumin was in February appointed the acting director of the department, taking over from Mr Osita Nwanisobi, who retired after attaining the age of 60.

Until his appointment, Abdulmumin was a deputy director in the Corporate Communications Department.

He has been a dedicated CBN staff member for several years and is reputed to be a hardworking, go-getter, efficient professional and media relations expert.

Dr Abdulmumin’s appointment is coming at a time the bank is driving several initiatives like the redesigned naira notes; the eNaira, as well as the various intervention schemes in its bid to ensure businesses across all the sectors of the economy receive support.

He comes to the job with several years of experience in business reporting and strategic marketing communication, as well as several high-level local and international pieces of training.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...