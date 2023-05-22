Abduljabbar followers accuse clerics of gang-up, threatening gov’t

Some students and followers of Kano Islamic cleric convicted for blasphemy, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, have alleged that some clerics were ganging up to frustrate…

Some students and followers of Kano Islamic cleric convicted for blasphemy, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, have alleged that some clerics were ganging up to frustrate his appeal.

Daily Trust reported that Kabara was convicted by a Kano sharia court for blaspheming Prophet Muhammad (SAW) but has appealed the judgement at a Kano high court.

The followers, under the umbrella of the Ashabul Kahfy Warrakeem Nigeria, led by its spokesman, Ibrahim Abdullahi Warure, raised the allegation at a press briefing in Kano on Sunday.

He said, “It has come to our notice that the same clerics who ganged up to make the first allegations that caused Sheikh Abduljabbar’s arraignment in court were now issuing threats to the incoming administration of Kano State and the court where the appeal was filed that they should not dare to release him.

“We condemn their endemic campaign of calumny against our revered Sheikh and their threat to the court which we consider a contempt of court and government.

“We also view it as a sinister plan to disrupt the peace of the state and country, should Sheikh Abduljabbar eventually triumph in court.”

Warure called on security agencies and the relevant authorities to caution the clerics against hate speeches against their religious leader.