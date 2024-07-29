Abductors of Sokoto district head, son, brother demand ‘N1bn ransom’

The abductors of the former Sarkin Gobir Sabon Birni, who is now the district head of Gatawa, have reportedly demanded N1 billion to release him…

The abductors of the former Sarkin Gobir Sabon Birni, who is now the district head of Gatawa, have reportedly demanded N1 billion to release him and his two other relatives.

Daily Trust reported that the district head, his son and younger brother were abducted at Kwanan Maharba while they were coming back from Sokoto last Saturday.

A reliable source told Daily Trust that the attackers called the Secretary of the Sarkin Gobir Sabon Birni and demanded N1bn ransom.

“But negotiation is on going because there is no way such amount can be raised,” the source said.

When contacted, the Sole Administrator of Sabon Birni local government, Garba Umar Kaba, said he was not aware of the development.

“All I know is that, the abductors called and said the district heads, his son and brother are with them and safe,” he said.

However, the member, representing Sabon Birni South, Aminu Boza, confirmed that the abductors made their demands but negotiation was still ongoing.

Boza described the locals’ situation as “terribly bad,” saying nobody was certain of his life in Sabon Birni and the neighbouring Isa LGA.