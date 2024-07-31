Abductors of Sokoto district head reduce ransom to N500m

Following a series of negotiation, the kidnappers of the District Head of Gatawa, Isa Muhammad Bawa, his son and brother have reduced the ransom to…

The bandits had earlier demanded N1 billion for their release. The family described the sum as outrageous and pleaded for reduction.

A resident of Sabon Birni, who is privy to the development, confided in our correspondent that the kidnappers called the family on Tuesday and reduced the money to N500 million.

“But I don’t think his family can still raise this amount even if they sell all his property. Negotiation is still on, I hope they will further reduce it to what they can afford,” the resident who pleaded anonymity said.

The district head who is the former Sarkin Gobir, Sabon Birni, his son and brother were abducted while they were returning from Sokoto last Saturday.