 Abductors of Edo Rev. Father demand N200m ransom

Abductors of Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode, a Catholic priest in Edo State, have reportedly demanded a ransom of N200 million for his release.

Daily Trust had reported how the attackers kidnapped the Reverend Father and whisked him into the bush on Sunday.

The kidnappers, it was gathered contacted with the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, led by Bishop Gabriel Dunia on Monday evening, demanding the ransom.

“On Monday evening, the kidnappers contacted the Auch Catholic Diocese and asked them to pay N200 million if they want them to release the priest.

“As of Monday, negotiation with the kidnappers was yet to commence and I don’t know if the Catholic family will discuss it,” a source told our correspondent.

When contacted, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, Director of Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi confirmed the ransom demand in a text message to Daily Trust.

“It is true,” Rev Egielewa simply replied to the text message.