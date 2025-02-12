Abductors of APC nat’l director demand N350m ransom

As Gen Tsiga remains in captivity, one week after

By Dalhatu Liman, Saawua Terzungwe, Abuja & Tijjani Ibrahim, Katsina

The abductors of Dr. Adekunle Raif Adeniji, the Director of Administration at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja, have demanded a ransom of N350 million for his release.

His family was reportedly contacted by the kidnappers, who are insisting that the payment be made for his freedom. A member of the family, who spoke with our reporter yesterday, said the director and others were still in captivity and the abductors said he will not be released until the money is paid.

A source within the APC also confirmed this development to Daily Trust.

Dr Adeniji was abducted two weeks ago by gunmen wielding AK-47 rifles in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, within the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He was taken along with three others, including his brother, the wife and son, during the attack. It was gathered that the APC chieftain was on a visit to his brother’s residence when the gunmen struck.

However, the brother’s wife, Madam Esther, was killed, and her body was discovered around Ijah-Gbagyi community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State the following morning.

Chikakore, a community on the outskirts of Kubwa, is about 30 kilometers from the centre of Abuja. Dr. Adeniji, who was appointed as Director of Administration in August 2024, took over after the resignation of the former Director, Prof. Alaba Adediwura. His appointment was officially confirmed in a letter issued by the party’s National Secretary.

APC confirms abduction

Top officials of the APC confirmed to Daily Trust yesterday that Adeniji was abducted but declined to provide further details on how he was abducted.

A source at the APC national secretariat said, “Yes, it’s true. But it’s not something that we want to discuss.”

On whether the abductors have demanded a ransom, he said, “Well, efforts are being made to secure his release, and we don’t want to blow it.”

Another top official at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja also confirmed the abduction.

He said, “It’s true. This one I am telling you is a confidential confirmation. But we are seeing to his release soon.”

However, there is no official communication from the National Working Committee (NWC) or the security personnel at the party’s secretariat on the matter.

Efforts to get comments from the police on developments on the matter yesterday proved abortive as the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, did not take calls put across to her. She also did not respond to messages sent to her.

One week after, abducted General still in captivity

Still on abductions, Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd.) and nine others are still in captivity one week after they were taken by bandits in Tsiga town, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Tsiga, a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was kidnapped alongside the other victims on Wednesday last week.

The incident occurred around midnight when over 100 gunmen surrounded the General’s home.

It was gathered that the kidnappers contacted Tsiga’s family, demanding a ransom of N250 million for his release.

However, details of any ransom negotiations remain unclear.

The Chairman of Bakori Local Government, Alhaji Aliyu Mai Chitta, confirmed that efforts are underway to rescue the hostages.

Mai Chitta, while speaking to the Katsina State Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, raised concerns that informants may have played a role in the abduction, as bandits often rely on inside information to carry out such attacks.

“If not for informants, how would bandits know that he was in town, let alone come to abduct him?” he asked.

Despite this, he assured that security agencies are actively working to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, residents, particularly women, have been praying fervently for the safe return of General Tsiga.

A local resident noted that Tsiga’s generosity toward the poor had prompted many to engage in prayer, hoping for divine intervention.