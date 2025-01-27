Abductors of Abuja family members disguised as vigilantes –FCT police

The FCT Police Command says preliminary investigations have revealed that the abductors of family members in Chikakore community in Bwari area council, were unknown men who disguised as vigilantes wielding machetes and sticks.

Daily Trust had reported that a man, his wife and their son were abducted in the early hours of Monday.

A statement by the command spokeswoman, SP Adeh Josephine, said the suspects deceived the man into opening his house gate, after which they abducted him alongside three of his family members.

She said a neighbour, who attempted to intervene, sustained injuries during the attack and was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.

She said the FCT Police Command received a distress call at about 1:00:am regarding a case of abduction and assault in the Chikakore community, adding that police operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that seven unknown men, disguised as vigilante members and armed with machetes and sticks, attacked the residence of the victim. The suspects deceived him the victim into opening his gate, after which they abducted him and three members of his family. A neighbour who attempted to intervene sustained injuries during the attack and was promptly rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for medical attention,” she said.

She, however, said that the police command had commenced a comprehensive search and rescue operation, aimed at rescuing the abducted victims safely and apprehending the perpetrators.

The command urged residents of the Chikakore community and the general public to remain calm and vigilant, calling on members of the public with useful information that could assist in the rescue of the victims to promptly report to the police.

She said the FCT Police Command can be reached via its emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.