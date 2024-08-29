Abductors of 9 Nasarawa villagers demand N50m

Gunmen who abducted nine residents, including two children, in Lokogoma community in Gadabuke District in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State have demanded a N50 million…

Gunmen who abducted nine residents, including two children, in Lokogoma community in Gadabuke District in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State have demanded a N50 million ransom.

City & Crime earlier reported that bandits, last Friday, invaded Lokogoma and killed a primary school teacher, Yusuf Mohammed, abducted two of his daughters and seven other villagers.

A relation of the deceased teacher, Ibrahim Aliyu, who disclosed the ransom demand to our reporter on Wednesday, said the leader of the gunmen called on Tuesday at about 12pm through one of the victims’ phones to make the demand.

He said,” Even when the man who was negotiating with the kidnappers told them that the man who was supposed to source the ransom was the one they killed. The leader of the kidnappers said he didn’t care.”

The spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Rahman Nansel, was yet to comment on the development.