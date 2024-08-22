Abduction: Thousands of mourners attend Sokoto district head’s funeral

Thousands of mourners on Thursday held a special funeral prayer for the murdered District Head of Gatawa in Sokoto State, Isa Muhammad Bawa, in absentia.

The district head, who was kidnapped alongside his son while returning from Sokoto, the state capital, 26 days ago was killed and buried by his abductors.

One of the sons of the deceased and Turakin Gobir, Surajo Isa, told our reporter that the prayer was held around 10am and was massively attended by the people of Sabon Birni and environs.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sabon Birni, Imam Dahiru.

“We thank God for his life. He spent all his life serving his people and we are proud of that,” he said.

He thanked Nigerians for identifying with the family during this trying time.

The monarch is survived by three wives, 18 children and many grandchildren.

Meanwhile, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and Senator, representing Sokoto-North, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has expressed shock over the demise of the monarch.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Bashar Abubakar, Senator Wamakko described the killing of the district head as a barbaric and cowardly act which must not go unpunished.