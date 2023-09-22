Abduction: Military rescue six Zamfara varsity students

The military have rescued six of the 24 students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, abducted by gunmen Friday morning. Daily Trust reports that…

The military have rescued six of the 24 students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, abducted by gunmen Friday morning.

Daily Trust reports that bandits in their large number invaded three of the school’s hostels, forced their way into the rooms through windows and abducted 24 students.

Also military personnel were said to have engaged the attackers in a gun battle, before they escaped with their victims.

However, a top military source close to the Commander of 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, confirmed to Channels TV that six of the students had been rescued.

The source said that the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed, was leading the operation with other security agencies in the forest along Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state to rescue the remaining victims.

He added that several bandits were neutralised and weapons recovered during the operation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...