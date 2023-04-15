Abducted Zamfara varsity students regain freedom

The two female students of Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara State abducted by bandits have regained freedom after spending 12 days in captivity. The students…

The students were kidnapped after armed men broke into their apartment situated at Sabon Gida community. The community is hosting the university.

The Zamfara State Students Association of the university acknowledged the release of the students. It was not clear whether ransom was paid.

Public Relations Officer of the association, Umar Abubakar said they rejoiced with the school management and parents of the children who had to go through the trauma of the abduction at an unimaginable pain and anguish.

He said, “We commend loudly the commitment of the school management for and their tireless efforts for the release of the abducted students.

“We commend the professionalism, patriotism and untiring efforts of our security agencies for their painstaking efforts which contributed in no small way to the release of the kidnapped students.

“We call on the security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and sponsors of this inhuman and criminal act no matter how long it takes, and make sure that this incident never happens to any of our students.”