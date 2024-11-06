Abducted timber contractor, 2 others freed after N11m ransom

A timber contractor and two others who were abducted by gunmen in Atako community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT have regained their freedom after their family paid N11 million ransom.

City & Crime had reported that gunmen, at about 11:23pm, last Thursday, invaded Atako village and abducted a timber contractor and two others in the area and reportedly demanded for N15 million ransom.

A relation of the victims simply identified as Shuaibu, who confirmed their release to our reporter on Tuesday, said they were freed in the early hours of Tuesday from a forest, which borders FCT and Nasarawa State.

He disclosed that the gunmen collected N11 million cash, including a bag of rice, packets of cigarettes, Indian hemp, cough syrups and wines, which were taken to a location for them.

He said, “It was around 6:12am on Tuesday, when the money, including some items such as bag of rice, wines, packet of cigarettes and Indian hemp were taken to them before they released the victims to their families.”

He said the victims were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment on the release.