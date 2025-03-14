Abducted Edo seminarian killed, priest regains freedom

The kidnapped Rev. Fr. Father Philip Ekeli, has regain freedom after spending 10 days in captivity in Edo State.
But a seminarian, Peter Andrew, who was kidnapped alongside the priest was Killed by his abductors.
Recall that the priest and seminarian were on March 3, kidnapped by gunmen at St Peter Catholic Church Iviukha in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.
The police in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, said the priest was rescued by the police and the local vigilante.
“Intensive search and rescue operations by police operatives and vigilante members led to the release of the Rev Father on March 13, in Amughe Community.
“Regrettably the seminarian lost his life in the process while efforts is on to arrest the remaining gang of the kidnappers,” he said.
One of the suspected kidnappers was neutralised during the kidnapping operation while four others were arrested.
