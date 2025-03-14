✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Abducted Edo seminarian killed, priest regains freedom

    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

The kidnapped Rev. Fr. Father Philip Ekeli, has regain freedom after spending 10 days in captivity in Edo State.

But a seminarian, Peter Andrew, who was kidnapped alongside the priest was Killed by his abductors.

Recall that the priest and seminarian were on March 3, kidnapped by gunmen at St Peter Catholic Church Iviukha in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

SPONSOR AD

The police in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, said the priest was rescued by the police and the local vigilante.

“Intensive search and rescue operations by police operatives and vigilante members led to the release of the Rev Father on March 13, in Amughe Community.

“Regrettably the seminarian lost his life in the process while efforts is on to arrest the remaining gang of the kidnappers,” he said.

One of the suspected kidnappers was neutralised during the kidnapping operation while four others were arrested.

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories