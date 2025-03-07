ABC Transport expands Lafarge cement haulage with specialised trucks

Only a couple of months after deploying a new fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks to boost cement haulage at Lafarge Africa Plc, ABC Transport PLC has further expanded its trucking capacity.
In the latest strategic investments, ABC Transport has added a range of purpose-built, heavy duty bulk cement carriers to its existing fleet of trucks that has been delivering cement for Lafarge.
The new vehicles are designed to truck high tonnage of cement from the Lafarge factory to various construction sites where cement is in hot demand.
In this regard, this expansion has increased bulk cement delivery by ABC haulage to 150,000 tons yearly.
The leading road transport company, which marked its 32nd anniversary recently, has also acquired a new site not too far from the Lafarge Cement factory in Cross River, to facilitate a more efficient maintenance and turnaround of trucks.
Commenting on the latest development, the Managing Director of ABC Transport, Mr. Jude Nneji, explained that the investments are part of the efforts to consolidate on the huge success so far recorded by ABC Hauls.
Nneji further stated that the fleet expansion is aimed at beefing up the capacity of ABC Hauls as one of Lafarge’s major transporters for the distribution of cement around the country.
