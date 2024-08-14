Abbey Mortgage Bank relaunches AbbeyMobile 2.0

Abbey Mortgage Bank has revamped its mobile app with innovative digital solutions to enhance customers’ mobile banking experience. The Abbey mobile app known as ‘AbbeyMobile…

Abbey Mortgage Bank has revamped its mobile app with innovative digital solutions to enhance customers’ mobile banking experience.

The Abbey mobile app known as ‘AbbeyMobile 2,0’ comes with new exciting features, enhanced security, and a user-friendly interface designed to meet customers’ financial needs.

Speaking about the newly upgraded mobile app, the Group Head Retail Sales & E-business, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Felix Omodayo-Owotuga, noted that “The relaunch of AbbeyMobile 2.0 comes on the heels of the bank’s recent ISO recertification which highlights its adherence to the highest security standards.

“AbbeyMobile 2.0 represents a significant step in the Bank’s ongoing journey to enhance its services and embrace the future of banking. The relaunch coupled with our ISO recertification demonstrates the institution’s dedication to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction.” He stated.

Felix further noted that “In today’s fast-paced world, integrating advanced technology with exceptional service delivery is essential to provide customers with an app that not only meets their needs but also offers a better and more enjoyable experience. The newly upgraded app will not only deliver enhanced functionality but also provide top-tier security for its users.”