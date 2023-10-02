Abbas sponsors free medical outreach for over 1,000 constituents

As part of the commemoration of this year’s World Heart Day, the Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has sponsored a free medical outreach for…

As part of the commemoration of this year’s World Heart Day, the Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has sponsored a free medical outreach for over 1,000 of his constituents.

In a statement on Sunday, the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, stated that the medical outreach was held on Friday in Zaria Federal Constituency which Abbas represents at the House.

The statement read, “To commemorate the day, which coincided with the Speaker’s 58th birthday, Speaker Abbas sponsored a free medical outreach targeting over 1,000 constituents with heart conditions across the constituency.

“The event, which is organised by TJ Foundation and supported by the World Heart Federation, and Mega We Care, among others, was endorsed by leaders of Zaria and recorded a large turnout of residents.

According to the statement, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, received the medical team led by the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) to the Speaker, Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, in his palace.

It said the emir commended Speaker Abbas for his efforts, by providing medical support to his constituents at the right time.

