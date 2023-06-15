Abbas names Gbaja’s ex-CPS as Media Adviser

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen has appointed Musa Abdullahi Krishi as Special Adviser on Media...

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen has appointed Musa Abdullahi Krishi as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Krishi was the former Chief Press Secretary to former Speaker, Femi Gabajabiamila.

A graduate of Mass Communication from Kaduna Polytechnic, Krishi worked with Daily Trust Newspaper before he took his first appointment with Gbajabiamila in 2019.

