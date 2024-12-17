Abbas: Military might alone won’t tackle Nigeria’s insecurity

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday said Nigeria’s escalating security challenges demand non-kinetic and innovative solutions beyond military might and actions alone.

Speaking in Abuja at a workshop organised by the House in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Abbas emphasised the need for non-kinetic strategies to address terrorism, banditry, and other forms of violence bedeviling the country.

He said diplomatic dialogue, economic empowerment, psychological interventions, and community-based initiatives are essential elements of a sustainable security framework.

Citing examples from Rwanda and Kenya, Abbas highlighted how non-kinetic strategies have diminished the appeal of extremist ideologies and fostered societal reconciliation.

He noted that Nigeria has spent billions on military operations over the past two decades, including N3.25 trillion (12% of the 2024 national budget) allocated to defence and security.

While acknowledging the necessity of military efforts, he stressed the importance of addressing root causes of insecurity through investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Abbas also underscored the importance of community policing, enabled by the Police Act of 2020, as a tool for building trust between law enforcement and local communities.

He announced the recent formation of a Standing Committee on Peacebuilding and Social Cohesion within the House of Representatives.

The speaker said the committee, which is the first in Nigeria and possibly Africa, will focus on policies that promote peace and stability.

In her remarks, Marija Peran, Resident Representative of KAS, praised Abbas for his leadership in organising the workshop.