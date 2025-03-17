Abba Ganduje strengthens Kano-REA collaboration on renewable energy

The Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Abba Ganduje has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting Kano State’s renewable energy initiatives.
He spoke during a visit by a high-level delegation from the state government to REA headquarters in Abuja.
Led by senior government officials, the delegation engaged in discussions on expanding renewable energy projects to enhance electrification in key sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, rural communities, and transportation.
Engr. Ganduje emphasised REA’s dedication to strengthening its partnership with Kano State to ensure sustainable energy solutions that drive economic development and improve public services.
“We are committed to collaborating closely with Kano State to implement impactful renewable energy projects that will benefit residents,” he said.
During the meeting, both parties explored future collaborations, emphasising the vital role of clean energy in enhancing development and ensuring reliable electricity access in Kano’s public institutions and rural communities.
The delegation, representing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, was led by Kano State Commissioner for Power and Sustainable Energy, Engr. Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu.
