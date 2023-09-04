Abayomi, Omotoso get second chance as Sanwo-Olu submits fresh commissioners’ list

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has submitted a fresh list of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly.
This follows the intervention of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).
Daily Trust had reported how the assembly rejected 17 nominees, including Gbenga Omotoso and Akin Abayomi, in the first list which Sanwo-Olu sent to the lawmakers.
Omotoso and Abayomi were key members of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet in his first term.
Some had attributed the development to the seeming rift between executive and legislative arm of government led by Mudashiru Obasa.
But a peaceful resolution was reached, hence the submission of a new list.
Below are the new nominees:
- Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen
- Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi
- Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi
- Engr. Olalere Odusote
- Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola
- Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem
- Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe
- Mr. Samuel Egube
- Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu
- Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada
- Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare
- Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho
- Mr. Mosopefoluwa George
- Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje
- Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
- Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi
- Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola
- Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa