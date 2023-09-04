Abayomi, Omotoso get second chance as Sanwo-Olu submits fresh commissioners’ list

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has submitted a fresh list of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly. This follows the intervention of…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has submitted a fresh list of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly.

This follows the intervention of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

Daily Trust had reported how the assembly rejected 17 nominees, including Gbenga Omotoso and Akin Abayomi, in the first list which Sanwo-Olu sent to the lawmakers.

Omotoso and Abayomi were key members of Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet in his first term.

Some had attributed the development to the seeming rift between executive and legislative arm of government led by Mudashiru Obasa.

But a peaceful resolution was reached, hence the submission of a new list.

Below are the new nominees:

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi

Engr. Olalere Odusote

Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola

Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

Mr. Samuel Egube

Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu

Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada

Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare

Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho

Mr. Mosopefoluwa George

Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa

