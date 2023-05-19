Abati’s claim: I Didn’t See Evil Spirits In Aso Rock – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said he did not have an encounter with evil spirits during his…

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said he did not have an encounter with evil spirits during his eight-year sojourn at the Presidential Villa.

In an article titled ‘The spiritual side of Aso Rock’, Reuben Abati, who occupied Adesina’s office under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, had claimed that there was “a force higher than what we can imagine.”

Abati said the state house “should be converted into a museum and abandoned”. He added that a cleric disclosed that Aso Rock was “full of evil spirit.”

He also said he suffered injuries and could not breathe properly for six months and “never slept in the apartment they gave me in that villa for an hour”.

But in a reaction to the claims after seven years, Adesina said he slept in the house assigned to him in the presidential villa for eight years and was never disturbed by demons.

In an article titled ‘The good in goodbye’, Adesina said he never suffered any mysterious illness, adding that no weirdness was experienced in the residence.

He added that Abati’s alleged ordeal “really has nothing to do with Aso Villa”.

“My predecessor in office (read, ancestor) Dr Reuben Abati, had alleged that Aso Villa is haunted, and should be turned to a museum. Abandoned. True? I didn’t see any of his rather wild claims, not in eight years,” Adesina stated.

“To the glory of God, I never experienced anything like this. Human beings normally face one vicissitude or the other, it is part of life. But God equally spares His own. No ailment to nurse, other than things typical of aspiring senior citizens like me. And nothing died under the waist.

“Well, I slept in my house in the Villa for eight years. And I snored, even so loudly to wake myself up. So, it’s really different strokes for different folks. And it really has nothing to do with Aso Villa. Yes, sound sleep is another good in goodbye.”