Abasi Otu re-affirmed as Obong of Calabar

His Royal Majesty Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V has been re-selected and proclaimed as the Obong of Calabar.

The proclamation was done by the Etuboms’ Conclave of the Efik Traditional Rulers’ Council, after a lengthy meeting and processes which climaxed at 7.30pm with the declaration by 13 Etuboms who signed it.

The re-selection and proclamation was carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement of 13 January 2023 which ordered that the exercise must be done not later than Wednesday 18 January 2023.

Former minister of finance under late Gen Sani Abacha regime, Chief Anthony Ani had approached the high court up to the Supreme Court following his denial to participate in the selection process in 2008, during which Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu emerged as Obong.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court had relied on the judgment of the appellate court which ruled that Ani was not capped as a rule by the Obong of Calabar before the exercise and so was not qualified and was not eligible to stand another selection process.

The apex court however ruled that Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu must undergo the selection process, which order has been complied with by the proclamation of the Etuboms’ Conclave.

The proclamation was signed by chairman of the conclave, HRH Etubom Ntiero Eden Effiwat and Secretary, HRH Etubom Edem Ita Ededem.