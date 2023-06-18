Abandoned Newborn Baby Found near uncompleted building in Kaduna

A newborn baby was found abondoned near an uncompleted building in the Unguwar Mu'azu community of Kaduna State....

A newborn baby was found abondoned near an uncompleted building in the Unguwar Mu’azu community of Kaduna State.

The baby was found Saturday by a kind-hearted individual and was promptly handed over to an official of the Kaduna State Vigilantes Service at ward 8A.

Wrapped only in a piece of clothing, with no other garments except a diaper, the baby was in a vulnerable state.

The official, who chose not to disclose his name, said, “The abandoned newborn was discovered at Unguwan Muazu’s new extension, close to an uncompleted building.

“It appears that the baby is in good health, and we are doing our best to provide assistance. I have also informed the Kabala West Police Division.”

