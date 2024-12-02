✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Abandoned babies: Police tell ‘unprepared’ men to abstain from sex

fct police ppro, joesphine adeh
The police in the Federal Capital Territory have noted with dismay the increasing rate at which newly born babies are being abandoned in the nation’s capital.

The spokeswoman of the command, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent, in a terse statement on Sunday, said two new cases were reported on Saturday.

Although, she was silent about the area where the incident happened, she said the troubling trend was largely due to men abandoning women after impregnating them.

She warned unprepared men to abstain from sex to check the ugly incident.

“The increasing number of abandoned babies in the FCT is alarming. Just yesterday, two new cases were reported. This troubling trend is largely due to men abandoning women after impregnating them. If you are not prepared to take responsibility for fatherhood, avoid unprotected sex or abstain from it,’’ she said.

 

