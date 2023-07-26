A vision for Galaxy ITT and Jigawa State: Open letter to Governor Namadi

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits as you continue your tireless efforts to lead Jigawa State towards prosperity and…

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits as you continue your tireless efforts to lead Jigawa State towards prosperity and progress. Today, I come before you with an ardent vision, one that holds the potential to elevate Galaxy ITT to unprecedented heights while driving significant growth for our beloved state.

In the pages that follow, you will discover a strategic roadmap for success, a vision that centres on the reskilling and upskilling of Galaxy ITT’s dedicated workforce; a proposal for the establishment of the Jigawa IT Academy, as well as a diversification strategy for Galaxy 2.0.

Empowering Galaxy ITT through workforce development

Sir, as a reminder, you are aware that the foundation of any thraiving organisation lies in the skill and dedication of its workforce. Therefore, my foremost proposition centres on empowering Galaxy ITT by investing in the upskilling and reskilling of its current staff. These devoted employees, who truly deserve your unyielding support, hold the key to realising the grand aspirations of Galaxy ITT. Therefore, reskilling and upskilling the talented workforce at Galaxy ITT is the key to unlocking a future of limitless possibilities. Your unwavering political will is essential in paving the way for these ambitious dreams to materialise.

Not only will this strategic investment improve the performance and profitability of Galaxy ITT, but it will also save costs that would otherwise be incurred by hiring new talent or falling behind competitors. Investing in the skill development of Galaxy’s existing staff will prove advantageous not only for them but also for the entire economy of Jigawa State.

Establishing the Jigawa IT Academy

One other thing I strongly feel will help in moving Galaxy ITT forward is the establishment of an academy. This academy will serve as an incubation centre where aspiring minds are nurtured, and practical skills are honed. Its main vision is to serve as a powerhouse of knowledge poised to address the current global skills gap head-on within a short period. This academy should not be mistaken for the traditional schooling system; its approach should be practice-oriented!

Partnering with multinational corporations for industry-approved certifications

My vision for this academy is to strategically place Jigawa as a hub for industry-approved certifications. This could be achieved through partnerships with multinational corporations such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta. With this partnership, the academy can serve as a gateway for providing training on a wide range of certifications that can help individuals develop the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry so our state can export talents across the globe. The academy will facilitate the following certifications:

Microsoft: Fundamentals, Role-based, Specialty, Microsoft Certified Educator, Microsoft Office Specialist

Google: Google Career Certificates, Google Digital Marketing, Google Product Certificate, and Google Certified Trainer Certifications

Apple: Hardware certifications, Pro Apps certifications, IT Professional certifications, App Developer Training

Amazon: Foundational Certification, Associate Certifications, Professional Certifications, and Specialty Certifications

Meta: Certified Digital Marketing Associate, Certified Marketing Science Professional, Certified Creative Strategy Professional, and Certified Media Buying Professional

By partnering with these companies, Jigawa can provide its residents and people around the globe with the opportunity to earn these valuable certifications and manpower to address the skills gaps. This would make Jigawa a more attractive destination for tech companies and talent, and it would help to boost the local economy.

Offering specialization in various tech domains

Apart from the above partnerships, the academy can offer specialisation in networking, graphic design, content creation, data science, as well as web and mobile application development.

Another important area where Jigawa can serve as a pacesetter is to pioneer training of AI specialists that are currently in short supply across the globe. These AI specialists would be trained to take consultancy roles in various organisations to help them navigate the challenges of job redundancy, understand the AI landscape, unlock productivity techniques, and train them in various skill sets using current advances in AI.

Overall, the vision for this academy is to develop manpower whose skillsets can be in line with industry needs so that its graduates can work anywhere around the world, even from the comfort of their rooms.

Diversifying Galaxy ITT’s services for prosperity

Galaxy ITT’s growth potential doesn’t end with its current services. To secure a prosperous future, Galaxy ITT must diversify its offerings beyond internet service provision and telecommunications.

Firstly, I propose that Galaxy ITT be recognised as the official government vendor, entrusted with the maintenance of computing machinery throughout the state. Additionally, it should be the primary choice for all networking services required in government buildings, solidifying its position as a reliable partner for the state’s technological needs.

Secondly, with the right infusion of skilled software and application development manpower, Galaxy ITT will harness the power of innovation to create groundbreaking software and applications. Moreover, these talented experts can serve as invaluable resources for the Jigawa IT Academy, fostering a seamless exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Thirdly, strategic alliances with multinational companies such as Starlink, OneWeb, Amazon Kuiper, HP, and Lenovo will open doors to a myriad of opportunities. Galaxy ITT can serve as their engineers, maintenance specialists, and vendors, enhancing its standing as a cutting-edge technology partner and vendor.

Finally, I envision Galaxy ITT as a hub for various examination vendors, administering certification and licensure exams for leading organisations.

Galaxy IIT can collaborate with renowned entities such as Pearson Vue, Prometric, Examity, ProctorU, NITDA, PTDF, NPF, and FIRS to serve as their examination centres. This will further solidify the position of Jigawa as a centre of excellence in the Northwest.

Additionally, this will not only attract talent but also facilitate seamless integration with our Jigawa IT Academy, further propelling the growth of our workforce.

Overcoming challenges: Expert guidance and transparency

I am aware that such bold proposals might face complexities, ranging from legal and regulatory intricacies to taxation matters and intellectual property rights. To overcome these challenges, Jigawa State Government shall seek expert advice from seasoned lawyers, accountants, and consultants, ensuring a transparent and compliant approach. The state, in collaboration with the federal government, can collaborate and negotiate with these multinational companies in good faith to foster an environment of mutual trust and prosperity.

It is noteworthy that the IT academy can make use of the Saminu Turaki tower as its central facility. The location is strategically advantageous and has the capacity to accommodate laboratories, workshops, and a limited number of classes initially.

Additionally, the Investment building and Dutse ICT, both powered by NITDA, offer an additional hall for potential use.

Embracing a promising future: A call to action

In closing, Your Excellency, I fervently hope that this open letter captures your attention and resonates with the visionary leader you are. I firmly believe that by investing in the reskilling and upskilling of Galaxy ITT staff, establishing the Jigawa IT Academy, and diversifying Galaxy ITT’s services, your government will usher in an era of unparalleled growth for our state and set an example for the entire nation.

The expertise and support of esteemed individuals like Engr Surajo Sabo Babura, Dr Rislan Abdul’aziz Kanya, Dr Nura Tijjani Abubakar (Grafix), Dr Umar Alhassan Harun, Dr Zakiyyu Muhammad, Murtala Kazaure, Umar Ibrahim Gumel, Sadiq Yushau, Hasheem Haruna Hasheem, Engr. Abdulkadir Muhammad and Muhammad Nura Zubair will undoubtedly play a crucial role in revitalizing Galaxy ITT.

With utmost respect and optimism.

Abdulhamid, PhD wrote from Nairobi, Kenya ([email protected])

