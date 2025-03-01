A virtue never in excess

Although it is critical to achieving a peaceful life on earth, it’s a virtue that is difficult for many to uphold. This virtue is now almost becoming the preserve of few. If there is anything that is generally lacking in most Nigerians today, it is patience. The ability to endure difficulties, manage inconveniences and or live with problems to which solutions are not readily available defines patience. It’s the virtue of patience that is at work when a person confronted with adverse situations remains full of hope.

Life in today’s modern world is full of challenges. There is no time in human history when hardship lends credence to Charles Darwin’s social theory of “survival of the fittest” than now. There are more challenges to cope with than the time and resources available to tackle them. An average Nigerian citizen, for instance, like his counterparts in other regions of Africa, swims in a stormy sea of survival; lacking access to basic needs of life including food, clean water, shelter, and medical care. The challenges of gross indiscipline, poor parentage and loss of societal values have collectively brought morality to its feet; particularly in Nigeria.

Although Nigeria is endowed with resources large enough to put smiles on the face of even an unborn child; bad leadership has, over the years, continued to hamper the dream of most Nigerians for a better country. Fundamental human rights are being dramatically converted into privileges. It would require a great deal of patience to live in the circumstances such as those currently experienced by Nigerians who suffer from inexcusable poverty largely occasioned by a record-high inflation rate.

SPONSOR AD

We need patience not only to understand or appreciate the weak among us but also to manage the wicked and the insensitive. Living in a nation bedeviled with widespread corruption, gross indiscipline, and insecurity of lives and property, requires patience; a prerequisite for a stress-free life. Without patience, words like peace, love and compassion would cease to have any place in our daily life.

It is with patience that the weak amongst us have continued to live with the strong and vice versa. The Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) asserts that strength does not lie in the ability to fight or subdue others but the strong is one who restrains himself when things are in turmoil.

Many verses in the Holy Qur’an enjoin us to exercise patience in all matters and at all times. Allah exhorts in Qur’an 2:45 “Nay, seek (Allah’s) help with patient perseverance and prayer: it is indeed hard except to those who bring a lowly spirit”. Patience coated with prayers and sincere faith in Allah’s omnipotence gives relief and leads to peace of mind. Islam obliges us to practice patience, perseverance and self-restraint. We are to exercise these virtues for ourselves and in our relationship with others.

No doubt, Nigerians are currently under divine trial. Allah in Qur’an 47:31 says: “And we shall try you until we test those among you who strive their utmost and persevere in patience…” We learn from prophetic traditions that a true believer should always show gratitude to Allah no matter the extent or severity of his problems.

Without patience, the teacher would be unsuccessful in the task of training his pupils. The Imam, too, would fall short of reforming his followers if he lacks patience. Without patience, a lot of marriages would fail rather than succeed. In reality, achieving any set of goals would remain a dream unless accompanied with patience, perseverance and prayer.

Allah asserts in Qur’an 2:153 “O ye who believe! Seek help with patient perseverance and prayer for Allah is with those who patiently persevere.” And so, if Allah is with a perseveringly patient individual, what else would such a one desire? Today, husbands need to be patient to tolerate their ever-ungrateful wives just as wives require patience in order to cope with their forever chauvinistic husbands. Parents must exercise patience in bearing with the very unbecoming attitude of today’s children and wards even though morality must not be compromised by any means. While Islam exhorts us to be patient with abnormal circumstances, it does not imply allowing evil to preside over good.

No amount of patience must be seen as too much. Like charity, patience is a virtue that is never in excess. The higher the spirit, the better the outcome. Impatience brings about anxiety and irrational pursuit of the luxuries of this earthly life. If only a man would wait patiently, all would come his way. Anxiety arising from impatience could induce high blood pressure and other cardiac diseases. The impatient, according to medical professionals, is prone to becoming hypertensive.

Whoever allows impatience (out of anger) to over-ride him would be led in to deeds that are most often regrettable. No one has ever regretted being patient but many have executed actions they wish they never performed. The impatient, from among men and women, have experienced adverse consequences that could have possibly been averted if they had exercised patience.

Considering its value, a patiently persevering heart is a wealthy heart though probably without money. How poor then are those that have no patience. With patience, one is able to possess that which he lacks. Patience according to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is light. It consoles the mind over adversities. An impatient heart is the poorest of poor hearts. Apart from being a leadership quality, patience helps one to develop the capacity to undertake painstaking tasks. It also guides one to pursue all things with ease and comfort.

The one who is patient is always a degree above others. He neither acts unwisely nor reacts unreasonably. Every act of patience will be rewarded by Allah as stated in Qur’an 39:10 “…Those who patiently persevere will truly receive a reward without measure.” May Allah grant us the patience to tolerate and manage unfriendly situations, amin.