A stellar year for Nigeria’s health sector

We have read the recent Daily Trust Editorial titled: “Government must redeem pledge on universal health coverage”. We appreciate the expressed views, but we wish to respectfully lay out the verifiable facts concerning government action in the health sector in 2024.

It has been a stellar year for the health sector under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This axis of executive excellence has witnessed transformation over the past months owing to some incisive, superlative reforms and programmes.

One of the spectacles of the passing year is the Sector-Wide Joint Annual Health Review (JAR) meeting, which was held in Abuja from 6 to 8 November, 2024. It was the first of its kind and provided a rostrum for constructive engagement, interrogation of challenges, evaluation of achievements, and mapping of strategies and priorities for the health sector.

Groundbreaking innovations, such as the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Initiative, which offers free caesarean sections to all eligible Nigerian women meeting the criteria, and the Nigeria Climate Change and Health Vulnerability and Adaptation (V&A) Assessment Report, were launched.

In addition, an Expert Working Group, endued with the task of strengthening the nation’s health data systems, was established. The group is executing systematic mini health surveys, contracting the current five-year gap in data collection from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS). Nigeria’s health authorities can now track progress, address emerging health threats, and make informed, data-driven decisions critical to the sector’s success with timely and reliable data.

Another milestone in the year is the concatenation of bourgeoning outcomes from the reforms under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) – a programme helmed by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare under the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.

The Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative is a strategic blueprint — with a sector-wide tack for improving population health outcomes through the primary healthcare system and enhancing reproductive, maternal, and child health services in the country.

The administration set out to comprehensively revamp the nation’s health infrastructure and equipment and re-train frontline health workers for first-rate healthcare service delivery.

So far, 53,000 health workers have been retrained – an impressive number – to deliver integrated, high-quality services.

Also, in furtherance of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on addressing the high cost of healthcare and enhancing access to healthcare services, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) was redesigned, and today covers about 10 million Nigerians — with a record 2.4 million citizens enrolling in the national health insurance scheme in 2024 alone.

To pilot the health sector to a more efficient, utilitarian and viable model that stimulates job opportunities, enhances economic value, and strengthens domestic manufacturing capacity, President Tinubu set up the Presidential Unlocking Healthcare Value Chain Initiative with the mandate to ‘’increase local manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in Nigeria to at least 70 percent of total consumption by 2030; increase the total direct full-time employees working in the life sciences manufacturing sub-sector to at least 50,000 (up from the current workforce estimated at approximately 20,000); establish at least two commercial vaccine plants across the health sector; establish at least five new medical supplies and diagnostics plants, and double Nigeria’s pharmaceutical market share in Africa to at least 15 percent.’’

President Bola Tinubu then followed up with the historic signing of a Presidential Order on the Incentivisation of Medical Industrialisation in July 2024, which set out a robust framework of incentives for manufacturers who produce and create employment locally as part of his value chain localization initiative in the sector. This is aimed at driving down the cost of medicines and associated goods and services in the health sector.

In one of his weekly broadcasts, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare disclosed that, to date, Nigeria had secured a €1 billion European Investment Bank financing mechanism, in addition to a $1 billion Afreximbank financing mechanism to support incoming manufacturers in the health and life sciences sectors.

He also revealed that over 70 new healthcare manufacturing companies with strong projects backed by integrous business cases had lined up with 22 large-scale projects currently in active discussions with international financiers.

‘’More than 10 value chain verticals are being established in-country, including the manufacturing of: Rapid diagnostic tests, which is exemplified by the recent MoU signing with South Africa-based Abbot Diagnostics which has agreed to establish a plant in-country that will manufacture rapid test kits for malaria, HIV/AIDS and several other diseases.

‘’Medical Oxygen is another investment vertical being advanced as seen in the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s partnership with Global Gases group which is establishing a Cryogenic Air Separation Plant in Nigeria, and other Supply Chain support solutions, such as the recent agreement signed with Siemens Healthineers to establish an Ultrasound Assembly plant in the country.

‘’Active pharmaceutical ingredients is another important area of sectoral investment focus, which is why we inaugurated the Beta Lactam facility in Lagos state only days ago. Established by Jawa Investments, this landmark facility brings the nation closer to self-sufficiency in producing essential antibiotics like Amoxicillin-Clavulanic Acid locally, ensuring supply chain security but also reducing costs for consumers, particularly the most vulnerable populations,’’ Professor Pate stated.

Furthermore, over 700 young Nigerians are said to have already secured quality employment through this facility, directly contributing to household incomes and lifting communities. This is clearly the economic and social impact of industrialisation in action—”job creation, retained earnings, and increased production capacity that can serve Nigeria and the African continent.”

“Other areas of intensive cultivation in health sector value chain localisation include Vaccines (Live Attenuated Platforms and mRNA vaccines), Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets, Nutrition supplementation, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health solutions.”

Another significant stride under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative is the signing of a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Siemens Healthineers.

This crucial partnership underscores the Tinubu administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, especially in the sphere of cancer treatment, where the burden on Nigerian families remains acute.

According to Professor Pate, the significance of this agreement extends beyond a commercial transaction; it represents a strategic alignment of public and private sector resources to address some of the most pressing health challenges facing our nation.

‘’With the opening of the first set of these facilities in May 2025, we are truly entering a transformative era in Nigeria’s cancer care landscape. For the first time in history, our nation will benefit from a large-scale investment in advanced cancer treatment infrastructure, empowering our healthcare system to deliver timely, high-quality care to those in need.

‘’This initiative is designed to ensure that the new equipment will be supported by a well-trained, capable workforce so that treatment can commence from the day these facilities are ready. By combining cutting-edge technology with skilled personnel, this partnership embodies Mr. President’s vision under the NHSRII for a healthcare system that meets the highest standards of excellence and addresses the real needs of the Nigerian people,’’ the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare said.

Evidently, it has been a remarkable year for Nigeria’s health sector. The seeds of today’s reforms are already beginning to bear fruit, with sufficient promise for the coming years.

The Tinubu administration is unwavering in its purpose of ensuring efficient and accessible healthcare for all Nigerians.

Fredrick Nwabufo is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement