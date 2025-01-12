A senior colleague told me I’d fade out in a year – Reigning Nollywood actor

Lateef Adedimeji, an actor and filmmaker, has recalled how a senior colleague predicted his failure within a year in the Yoruba movie industry.

The thespian highlighted his struggle to stardom in an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Recounting the incident, the Ogun State born actor said, “Someone once told me in the Yoruba movie industry that he gave me one year to see what I would become. (But) I told him to give me two years and he will see what I will become”.

He said his wife, Bimpe, has been a huge pillar of support despite all the online trolls and negative comments from some critics.

“Bimpe has been a rock for me despite facing online trolls from netizens and hurtful comments. This went to the extent of calling her barren. I can only thank her for all the support particularly during the Lisabi project which was a very challenging time”, he noted.

Adedimeji said despite facing disappointment from those who promised to support him on the project, his wife’s encouragement helped boost his confidence.

“My wife and I have received a lot of trolls. Recently, someone called her barren on social media. She would always show it to me and would say they would be all right.

“When I wanted to do my first big screen job, Lisabi, I realised that everybody that I felt would stand by me was not there; there was nobody,” he said.

Speaking on how he proposed to Bimpe, he said “I just called her one morning and asked if she would marry me and she said Yes.”