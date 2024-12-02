A Nation at War with Itself

Nigeria’s landscape is dotted with monuments to unfulfilled promises. The country’s potential is vast, yet it remains trapped in a cycle of missed opportunities. Among the most glaring examples are the Port Harcourt Refinery and the Nigeria Air project. Both were announced as transformative initiatives, but today, they stand as symbols of broken promises and shattered dreams. These are not just failures of infrastructure; they reflect a deeper crisis, a nation grappling with immense wealth on one hand and unrelenting poverty on the other.

The Port Harcourt Refinery was once a beacon of hope. Built in the 1960s, it held the promise of making Nigeria self-sufficient in energy production. Decades of neglect and mismanagement, however, turned it into an emblem of dysfunction. Billions have been spent on “turnaround maintenance” with little to show for it. The hope was that the two refineries would be rehabilitated to achieve a production capacity of more than 210,000 barrels per day, but turned out only the old one with a capacity of about 60,000 barrels daily was rehabilitated. This figure is woefully inadequate for a country that depends heavily on imported fuel. With petrol prices hovering above N1030 per liter and the Naira at an all-time low, what should be a milestone feels like an insult.

This is not just about technical failures; it is about broken trust. The $1.5 billion spent on refurbishing the refinery could have transformed lives, but instead, it serves as a reminder of how little accountability exists in the system. Antiquated machinery, inefficient processes, and endless delays have done nothing to ease the nation’s dependence on fuel imports. Nigerians continue to bear the cost of inefficiency, with rising fuel prices worsening inflation and deepening economic struggles.

If the refinery tells a story of inefficiency, the Nigeria Air project reveals a more audacious kind of failure. Announced with much fanfare in 2018, it was meant to be a source of national pride, a new airline to showcase Nigeria’s potential. Instead, it has become a national embarrassment.

What was unveiled at the Abuja airport turned out to be a mock-up, not a real airplane, and six years later, there is still no airline. Former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika’s promises of 70,000 jobs and billions in revenue have disappeared, leaving behind wasted funds and shattered hopes.

The absence of Nigeria Air has real consequences. Without a national carrier, foreign airlines dominate the market, charging exorbitant fares and making international travel a luxury for the few. The promises of jobs and economic benefits have evaporated, further isolating Nigeria from the global economy.

The common thread in these failures is a culture of superficial governance. Projects are launched with elaborate ceremonies and promises, but the hard work of building them to completion is often ignored. The result is a country stuck between lofty aspirations and harsh realities.

The impact on ordinary Nigerians cannot be overstated. Every day, people face the fallout of these failures in higher transportation costs, inflated prices for goods, and reduced opportunities. The refinery’s inefficiency means Nigerians pay more for fuel, which drives up the cost of living. The absence of a functional airline stifles tourism, hampers business, and diminishes the nation’s image. These are not abstract issues. They are daily struggles for people trying to make ends meet in a system that continually lets them down.

Yet, it is impossible not to imagine what could have been. A fully functional refinery could stabilise the Naira, lower fuel prices, and redirect billions spent on imports into critical sectors like education and healthcare. A national airline could create jobs, foster tourism, and restore confidence in Nigeria’s ability to deliver. Instead, these projects have become cautionary tales of wasted potential.

The greatest loss, however, is the erosion of trust. Nigerians are tired of promises that lead nowhere. The disillusionment runs deep, breeding a dangerous sense of apathy. When people no longer believe in their leaders, the social fabric begins to unravel. These failures are not just about execution; they are about leadership and the values that underpin it.

But despite the despair, there is still hope. Nigeria’s story is not over. The dreams of energy independence and national pride that these projects represented can still be realized. What it will take is a radical shift in governance. Leaders must prioritize action over words and deliver results that matter to the people. Citizens must demand better and refuse to accept mediocrity.

The road ahead will not be easy. True change will require confronting hard truths, dismantling corruption, and investing in infrastructure that serves the people rather than a select few. It will take a collective effort, grounded in the understanding that Nigeria’s destiny is in the hands of its citizens.

Let the failures of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Nigeria Air serve as lessons, not just as tales of what went wrong but as a call to action. Nigeria stands at a turning point. The choice is clear. We can either continue down this path of dysfunction or begin to build a nation rooted in integrity, accountability, and progress. The world is watching, and the people are waiting. It is time to act.

Shaakaa is with University of Agriculture, Makurdi