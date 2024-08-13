A’ Madrid sign Alvarez for £81m from Man City

Atletico Madrid have completed the £81.5m signing of Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez on a six-year deal. Diego Simeone’s Spanish side will pay an initial…

Atletico Madrid have completed the £81.5m signing of Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez on a six-year deal.

Diego Simeone’s Spanish side will pay an initial £64.4m (75m euros) with a further £17.1m (20m euros) in potential add-ons for the Argentina striker.

The 24-year-old’s departure is a record sale for City, eclipsing the £50m they received from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling in 2022.

They paid Argentine side River Plate £14.1m for Alvarez in January 2022.

He won the treble during his debut season at the club, as well as the 2022 World Cup midway through the season with Argentina.

The striker departs Manchester having scored 36 goals in 106 appearances for City.