A’ Madrid fans deface Joao Felix’s plaque after transfer to Chelsea

A plaque featuring the name of Joao Felix outside of Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium has been vandalised by fans following the player’s move to Chelsea.…

Joao Felix
A plaque featuring the name of Joao Felix outside of Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium has been vandalised by fans following the player’s move to Chelsea.

Felix became the most expensive player in the history of Atletico when he joined from Benfica for a fee worth around £115million in July 2019.

Despite scoring 34 goals, Felix failed to live up to his hefty price tag and is £42.7m sale to Chelsea saw the Spanish club ultimately accept a massive loss.

After his transfer to Stamford Bridge was officially confirmed, litter in the form of cigarette butts and empty beer cans was seen covering up Felix’s floor plaque on the Walk of Legends.

 

