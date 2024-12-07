✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

A/Court sets suspension of Kano anti-corruption boss aside

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) suspending Muhuyi Magaji, the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

A three-member panel of justices, in the lead judgement read by Justice Umaru Fadawu, also ordered that the matter be re-assigned to another panel of the CCT.

Justice Fadawu, in the decision, agreed with the arguments of Magaji’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), that the tribunal’s order was prejudicial and amounted to his client’s denial of fair hearing. 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CCT had, on April 4 in Abuja, ordered the suspension of Magaji from office.

The three-member tribunal, headed by the embattled Justice Danladi Umar, gave the order following allegations of misconduct preferred against Magaji by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In his ruling, Justice Umar, who dismissed Magaji’s motion, held that the tribunal had the competence and jurisdiction to hear the case.

He further directed Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and the secretary to the state government to appoint the most appropriate officer to take over as acting chairman of the commission pending the hearing and determination of the case.

He further held that, to avoid any interference with the case, Magaji could not continue to discharge the duties of his office while facing trial.

But dissatisfied with the ruling, Magaji, through his counsel, approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja. (NAN)

 

