A/court dismisses land ownership claim against Plateau community

The Court of Appeal in Jos has dismissed a case filed by three residents—Musa Abubakar Pam, Yakubu Ajebu and Mr Bello—claiming ownership of land along Bauchi-Ring Road, Jos, Plateau State, currently owned by the Filin Sukuwa community.

The Filin Sukuwa Community Development Association initially took legal action against these residents, alleging attempts to seize community land designated for a hospital and school. In March 2024, Plateau State High Court 11 ruled in favour of the community.

However, the defendants appealed, seeking to overturn the decision and prevent further construction of a primary school on the disputed land.

During the appeal, A. Oloche, counsel for the Filin Sukuwa community, argued that the land houses a primary healthcare facility essential to the community.

He pointed out contradictions in the defendants’ claims, as they initially stated in their defence that the clinic’s land did not belong to them, yet sought a court order to restrict access to it.

Presiding Judge Justice Mobolaji Yusuf questioned the applicants’ delay in challenging the development on the land and noted inconsistencies in their claims.

Consequently, the judge dismissed the appeal, describing it as lacking merit, and advised the defendants to withdraw their case.