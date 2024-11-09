A call to President Tinubu on ASUU strike

The Nigerian education sector has been in turmoil for years, with repeated industrial actions by unions like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU). These strikes, aimed at securing improved working conditions, funding, and welfare packages, are rooted in valid demands. However, the far-reaching impact of these strikes on students, the education system, and Nigeria’s development calls for urgent intervention.

Strikes in Nigeria’s education sector have become alarmingly frequent. From 2017 to 2022, ASUU went on strike at least five times, with the longest one spanning an unprecedented eight months. These strikes disrupt the academic calendar, leading to significant setbacks for students and causing severe emotional distress, uncertainty, and frustration. The 2020 ASUU strike, for instance, forced final-year students to spend an additional year in school, delaying their graduation and disrupting their plans for further studies or employment.

The consequences of these prolonged strikes are profound, especially for students. Lost learning hours mean that students are often forced to rush through incomplete syllabuses, affecting their academic performance and understanding. Many students are unable to follow the curriculum properly, leaving them underprepared for future academic and professional challenges. Additionally, the frequent disruptions to the academic calendar make it difficult for students to plan their education or careers effectively. Constantly adjusting to these interruptions can lead to a lack of motivation, academic disinterest, and even school dropout in some cases.

SPONSOR AD

Moreover, these strikes impact Nigeria’s research output, hampering the country’s potential for innovation and scientific advancement. Research activities often depend on consistent timelines, resources, and student participation—all of which are compromised when strikes disrupt the academic environment. This reduction in research not only limits Nigeria’s academic contributions but also negatively affects its global reputation and diminishes the potential for groundbreaking discoveries.

The economic impact of strikes on Nigeria is equally devastating. When students are kept out of school, parents and guardians face unexpected financial burdens, as they must cater to their children’s extended stay in school. These additional expenses create a strain, particularly for low-income families, who may already be struggling with the high cost of education.

The strikes also prevent graduates from entering the labor market on schedule, resulting in missed economic opportunities for both individuals and the nation. When young people delay their entry into the workforce, Nigeria loses out on potential productivity and economic contributions. Additionally, the frequent disruption of academic activities deters foreign investment in Nigeria’s education sector. Potential investors and partners are less likely to commit resources to a sector plagued by instability, which further weakens the country’s global competitiveness.

The recurring strikes in Nigeria’s education sector underscore a pressing need for change. To break this cycle, all stakeholders—including the government, educational institutions, and unions—must engage in constructive dialogue and prioritize the needs of students and the nation’s educational stability.

The Nigerian government must allocate more funding to education. These funds should be directed towards addressing infrastructural deficits, improving learning environments, and recruiting qualified staff. Adequate funding will help meet the demands of union members, who rightfully seek better conditions.

Establishing consistent communication between the government, unions, and educational stakeholders will facilitate early resolution of grievances. Regular dialogues can prevent misunderstandings, build trust, and foster a collaborative approach to addressing issues within the education sector.

Rather than resorting to strikes, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like mediation and arbitration should be prioritised. Such methods offer a way for parties to resolve their differences without disrupting academic activities, ensuring that students’ education is not interrupted by labor disputes.

Effective implementation of education policies, such as the agreement reached between ASUU and the government, is crucial. The government must honor its commitments, as any failure to do so erodes trust and perpetuates the cycle of strikes. Ensuring transparency in policy implementation will build confidence and foster a more stable educational environment.

Nigeria’s education sector is at a critical juncture, and decisive leadership is needed to end the cycle of strikes. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the unique opportunity to address this issue head-on and leave a lasting impact on the nation’s educational landscape. By prioritising education reforms and implementing sustainable policies, he can help secure a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth.

Ending the strike culture in Nigeria’s education sector would benefit the entire nation. A stable academic calendar would ensure that students graduate on time, enhancing the workforce’s productivity and fostering economic growth. Additionally, a well-functioning education system would attract foreign investment, further boosting Nigeria’s economy.

In conclusion, the government must take a firm stand to resolve the ASUU strike and prevent future disruptions. Education is the foundation of any society, and a country’s growth depends on the development of its youth. We call upon President Tinubu to act swiftly to stabilize Nigeria’s education system. By committing to constructive dialogue, adequate funding, and transparent policy implementation, the government can create an environment where students can thrive without fear of disruption. The future of Nigeria’s education system depends on it.

Idris wrote from Mass Communication Department, Borno State University