A Backpacker’s Guide to Australia’s Best Hostels and Budget Stays for Travellers

A backpacking trip through Australia can give you the most memorable experiences because of its gorgeous beaches, modernistic cities, iconic landmarks, and natural wonders. The essential part of any vacation is the accommodation. While it might differ on the type of accommodation and length of stay, there are good deals for pocket-friendly travel. Backpacking is the most cost-effective method of getting the best of the country. If you are confused about the stays for backpackers, you are in the right place. We have come up with a guide to Australia’s best budget stays for you.

Top Cities for Backpackers in Australia

There are a few cities that you should visit on your backpacking trip to make sure you capture the best moments.

Sydney: The bustling city has so much to offer, from stunning beaches to iconic monuments, and it also has good shopping experiences.

Melbourne: It is a part of Victoria that is best known for coffee culture and street art. One must never miss out on the Royal Botanic Gardens, Federation Square, and Melbourne Museum.

Brisbane: It is a perfect place for a laid-back experience and also has interesting places like Queensland Art Gallery and Queensland Museum.

Cairns: The tropical atmosphere is the best for relaxing and enjoying the world’s best spots, including the Great Barrier Reef, Daintree Rainforest, and Cairns Esplanade Lagoon.

Byron Bay: The culture, beaches, and bohemian lifestyle are worth a shot. The area is known for its wonderful hiking trails and has distinctive wildlife.

Types of Stays for Backpackers in Australia

Australia is a beautiful destination that provides travellers with multiple options to stay. From hostels to Airbnb, there are budget-friendly options where you can mingle with other travellers and make friendships for a lifetime. Let’s take a look at the options available for you.

Hostels: Young tourists and solo travellers usually prefer this type of stay because these are good options, not just because they are pocket-friendly but also because they have good options to get to know like-minded travellers.

Budget Hotels and Motels: There are also other options to stay that are pretty decent with basic amenities and separate rooms that are best suited for budget-conscious people. These are great options for family vacations and group travels.

Campsites: Camping and campervans are great options for anyone wanting to connect deeper with nature. There are camping grounds near beaches, rainforests, or iconic landmarks that will give you wonderful views and let you live the most of the moment.

Homestays: To have a local cultural experience, homestays are a perfect option. You get to mingle with the people. This gives more homey feels, unlike staying in hotels and resorts. If you are someone expecting to get to know the lifestyle of natives, this is the place for you.

Best Hostels and Budget Stays for Backpackers

You might be confused about where to stay in Australia, especially if it is your first time. If you are opting for Australia packages, you needn’t worry about the accommodations. We have some suggestions for you to make sure you make the most of your money.

City Hostels Budget Hotels Homestays Sydney Wake Up! Sydney Central Sydney Harbour YHA Ibis Budget Sydney East The Capsule Hotel Airbnb Sydney Homestay Melbourne The Nunnery Space Hotel Ibis Budget Melbourne CBD Best Western Melbourne City Melbourne Homestays Brisbane Nomads Brisbane Base Brisbane Central Base Brisbane Uptown Ibis Budget Brisbane Brisbane Homestays Cairns The Northern Greenhouse Cairns City Backpackers Cairns Central YHA Best Western Plus Cairns Central Cairns Homestay Byron Bay Byron Bay YHA The Backpackers Inn Byron Bay Hotels and Apartments The Lord Byron Byron Bay Homestay Gold Coast Surfers Paradise Backpackers Resort Gold Coast Backpackers Hostel Gold Coast Hotel and Apartments Ibis Styles Gold Coast Gold Coast Homestay Adelaide Adelaide Central YHA The Hostel The Terrace Hotel Adelaide Ibis Budget Adelaide Adelaide Homestays Perth The Witch’s Hat Perth City YHA YHA Perth Travelodge Hotel Perth Perth Homestay

Pro Tips for Backpackers in Australia

Backpacking in Australia is a bundle of fun, packed with adventure and sightseeing. You just have to know a few hacks to make your trip the best and most affordable. Here are some pro tips compiled just for you.

Use Greyhound buses when you go on long travels between cities because these are more affordable and flexible. You can even get the passes at a discount at times.

If you want to get around Sydney, buy an Opal card that can be topped up and used for trains, ferries, and also buses.

Book your accommodations in advance to get cheaper prices and keep an eye out for special discounts.

Accommodation prices are usually high during peak seasons, so it is better to avoid those times.

You can choose to volunteer in exchange for free accommodation. There are places that accept a few hours of labour to let you stay for free.

We think you might have an idea about how to plan your budget stays when you have read till the end. Australia has been an expensive country to travel to, but you can reduce the cost to an extent if you properly plan the vacation. Our tips are definitely going to help you make the most of your money. Make sure you respect the nature, wildlife, and local customs while you visit Australia. It’s time to say yes to the long-awaited trip to Australia!