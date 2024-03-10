Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters – FG

The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has said that over 6.1 million Nigerians were displaced by insecurity and natural disasters.…

The NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Alhaji Tijjani Aliyu, disclosed this during a visit to Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Friday in Katsina.

According to him, as of 2022, the commission had about 3 million displaced persons, “but with floods and other natural disasters, we now have an additional 100 per cent of such displaced people.”

He explained: “Today, I can authoritatively say that we have not less than 6.1 million Nigerians displaced out of their homes.”

He said the essence of the visit was to distribute food items to about 700 displaced people in the state.

“Before today, the commission has been putting its efforts to ensure that these people were not left in an undignified way. Their children have received educational training funds from us.

“About 120 of them were trained, and also about 70 of their mothers were given some small starter packs to improve their living standard,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Radda commended the commission’s gesture, describing it as a collective responsibility of both the state and the federal government to ensure the welfare and well-being of the IDPs.

He said the state had recently witnessed a lot of security challenges, especially in eight frontline local government councils of the state. (NAN)

