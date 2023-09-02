Okada rider dies in Ogun road crash

A commercial motorcyclist (okada rider) lost his life while two of his passengers sustained injuries in a road crash in Ogun State.

The crash occurred along Lusada-Igbesa road, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police Spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola, said a truck driver identified as Muyiwa Akinranti had reported the incident to the police.

According to Odutola, Akinranti told the police that the accident occurred as he was driving his truck, with registration number SYE 982XA, from Lusada inward Igbesa at Gasline.

The driver had said while he was preparing to turn towards Lusada at a turning lane, he noticed a vehicle approaching from Igbesa towards Lusada, and “as he waited for the vehicle to pass, a reckless motorcycle rider, riding on top speed from Lusada collided with the left side of his truck.”

He had stated further that he alighted from his truck to access the impact of the collision, unfortunately it resulted in serious injuries to the three occupants involved.

The trio were reportedly rushed to St. Ann Hospital in Lusada, where 35-year-old Joshua Zossu, the okada rider, was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Odutola added that the two passengers, Messrs Yusuf Yinka and Moses Stephen, are responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, while condoling with the bereaved family, implored drivers, bike riders and other road users to observe safety measures on the road.