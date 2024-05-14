9PSB Sponsors Tech Entrepreneurs Conference, Inspires Startup’s Growth

Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s digital payment service bank, focused on financial inclusion has encouraged the growth and development of more Information Technological startups by sponsoring the just concluded Kano TechPrenuer Conference. A Tech entrepreneur gathering held at Meena Event Centre, Lodge Road, Kano.

The flagship event, which was organized by IMH Global with the theme: Empowering Tomorrow: Innovating in the Digital Space, aimed at bringing together tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and innovators to explore emerging trends, share insights, and enhance networking opportunities within the technology ecosystem, with a focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking during his presentation, Group Head Business Development and Strategy, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) Akeem Salam, highlighted the huge contributions of technology and its innovations to different fields of human endeavors, how it has transformed the way operations and services are being rendered especially in finance and banking sector. Today, banking services are all digitalized, which has paved way for the emergence of financial technology companies and payment service banks to operates seamlessly and drive financial services to the banked and the unbanked in every nook and cranny of the country; as well as facilitate financial inclusion for all Nigerians leveraging on mobile technology and communication.

‘’We have made tremendous efforts by contributing to closing the gap in financial inclusion by delivering our services to various market segments with our tailor- made products and services such as our virtual accounts, Bank9ja mobile App, USSD services, PoS services to merchants, ever dependable agency banking; driven by our Service Location Partners and bills payment as a service made easier once you have our platform available on your mobile devices. In addition, we collaborate with other industry players to ensure we deliver on our mandate. Remember, collaboration is indispensable as it opens opportunities in the industry by helping the journey to be a smooth ride. Therefore, we have been partnering financial service providers to ensure we leave no stone unturned. Our products and services are flexible and user-friendly, pricing and charges are of industry standard, Akeem added.”

‘’Asides from delivering seamless payment services, the Central Bank of Nigeria also mandate us to drive financial literacy, to ensure that basic financial education is extended to both young and adult Nigerians. This of course, we have been doing through our diverse services and programmes. We will continue to support the development, growth and innovations of startups and tech initiatives as this will impact the society greatly. Therefore, I enjoin you all to be focused and committed in your career and businesses,” he remarked.

Kano TechPrenuer Conference is an annual gathering of enthusiastic individuals in the tech industry. The event brought together IT consultants, web developers, social media marketers/managers, affiliate marketers to interact, upskill, collaborate, and chart the way forward. The event served as a nexus for innovation, providing a space for learning, networking, and exploring the latest trends and strategies in the tech entrepreneurial ecosystem within Kano State.

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is a registered Nigerian bank operating under the approval of CBN to provide unique banking services to the underbanked, and unbanked, as well as innovative services to individuals with bank accounts. 9PSB operates as a fully digital bank and runs its agency network. 9PSB is a bank for everyone accessible by everyone and offers a seamless online & offline banking experience. For more information visit: www.9psb.com.ng