901 graduate from Bowen University

Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, has churned out another 901 graduates, with 115 of them graduating with First Class Honors.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Jonathan Oyebamiji Babalola, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the 19th Convocation ceremony of the university.

Babalola said the 901 Graduands would make it a total of 17,686 graduates produced by the university since its first convocation in 2006.

He said 901 students earned degrees at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate levels across various academic fields.

“This year’s class reflects a spectrum of accomplishments, underscoring the university’s dedication to academic excellence. Our graduates have worked hard, and their success is a testament to their dedication and the support of their families, friends and our faculty.”

He said 323 made Second Class Upper Division, 192 students graduated with a Second Class Lower Division and 65 students graduated with Third Class while 7 graduated with Pass.

The VC said all the 901 graduates are well equipped and ready to contribute meaningfully to the wider community.

“We remain deeply committed to this legacy of excellence, producing first-rate graduates who distinguish themselves across multiple fields and bring honor to this institution”, he said.