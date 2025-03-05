90% of illegal charter operations conducted in Abuja airport – Ministerial Taskforce

The seven-member Ministerial Taskforce on Illegal Charter Flight Operations has submitted its report with the revelation that 90% of illegal charter activities occur at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

The implication is that many high net worth individuals owning private jets deployed their aircraft for charter operations otherwise known as ‘hire and reward’ without authorization thereby depriving the federal government of accruing revenue.

Daily Trust reports that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, had in June, 2024 set up the taskforce chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi with other members including the Special Assistant to the Minister, Obafemi Bajomo and CEO Gyro Air, Capt. Daniel Quansah.

SPONSOR AD

This followed complaints of illegal charter operations in the country’s airspace with the attendant loss of revenues to the federal government.

Daily Trust reports that private jet operators like high net-worth individuals and big companies were given a permit for non-commercial flight (PCNF) by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) which does not allow them to use the aircraft for commercial operation otherwise known as hire and reward.

However, many of them flout the dictate of the permit by giving out their aircraft for ‘hire and reward’.

When the taskforce commenced work, it made some preliminary findings including the fact that many private jet owners use their plane to conduct commercial flights against the dictates of their permit.

Yesterday, the Taskforce submitted its report amidst revelation that 90% of illegal charter activities occur at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Abuja.

The taskforce has now submitted its findings to the Minister, as confirmed by one of his aides, Gbenga Saka.

While receiving the report, the minister emphasized that the lack of proper regulation has fueled illegal operations, posing a serious national security threat.

He assured that the report would not be “swept under the rug”, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing aviation safety and strengthening regulatory oversight.

The minister expressed gratitude to the taskforce team and supporting agencies, including the NCAA and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).