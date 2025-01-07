90 killed in Edo accidents –FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that 90 passengers were killed in 188 road accidents that occurred across Edo State in 2024.

The state Sector Commander, Cyril Mathew, who disclosed this to journalists, said the accident happened between January and December 2024.

He said 471 passengers were injured within the period under review.

Mathew said 90 passengers died in 188 accidents that happened across the state.

“From January to December 2024, we recorded a total of 188 accidents, 90 killed while 471 injured,” he said.

According to him, in January, 22 passengers died. Four died in February; 11 in March; 5 in April five; seven in May; four in June; one in July and August respectively, while nine died in September.

Mathew added that seven people died in October, 13 in November while six died in December 2024.

The sector commander said most of the crashes in the state that led to the deaths recorded were as a result of break failure, overspending, dangerous driving, use of phone route violation, among others.

He explained that the corps was stepping up campaign across the state to sensitise motorists to the need to imbibe safety culture while driving on the road to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

Mathew warned motorists against over-loading, drink driving, night driving, use of phone and overspeeding.

He called on the people and other stakeholders to work together with the corps to have zero road traffic crash in the state.