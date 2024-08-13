90 countries under one roof: Story of Guests of King Salman for 2024 Hajj

During one of the buffet sessions at IHG Hotel in Makkah, a discussion arose by one of the guests who asked about the nationalities of…

“Where are you from,” asked the guest sitting beside me and I responded, “Nigeria.” “Are you also from Nigeria? The questioner, a Nigerien, asked the next person sitting beside this writer to which he responded in affirmative.

And the discussion went on with no fewer than eight people on the dining table from different countries and races including Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, among others.

“This is basically the idea of this programme to unite tribes and races and foster Islamic brotherhood and promote global peace,” said one of the guests.

This was then followed by an Egyptian, simply known as Evra who recited Qur’an 49 vs 13. “O mankind! We have created you from a male and a female, and made you into nations and tribes, that you may know one another…”

This is the story of the Guests of King Salman for the 2024 Hajj under the programme of the “Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud for Hajj, Umrah and Visit.”

Through the programme supervised by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’Awah and Guidance, over 62,000 have so far been invited to perform Hajj and Umrah.

The programme, it was learnt, was instituted over two decades ago by King Salman to annually sponsor and host thousands of pilgrims from various countries, enabling them to perform the Hajj with support and assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to promote Islamic solidarity and foster a sense of global Muslim community.

Daily Trust reports that in the 2024 Hajj exercise, King Salman hosted 1,300 pilgrims from over 88 countries and 1,000 pilgrims from families of martyrs, prisoners and wounded Palestinians, and 22 pilgrims from families of conjoined twins who were separated in the Kingdom, to perform Hajj for this year 1445.

In all, pilgrims from over 88 countries numbering 3,322 were invited for the programme this year and hosted to the most memorable Hajj exercise. From Makkah to Mina and Madinah, the guests of the King were treated to the most kingly reception from day one of the commencement of the Hajj. Those invited across the globe- Africa to Middle East, Asia, Europe and America; South-East Asia and across all continents, were Muslim professionals in various fields, prominent Islamic scholars, among others.

In Nigeria, 30 people were invited as guests of Hajj

Among the invitees from Nigeria were Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, a former Grand Khadi in the state, Justice Idris Haroon, President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Sharia, Shaykh Abdulrasheed Hadiyatullah, prominent Islamic scholar and Borno-based Islamic scholar and prominent Qur’an Reciter, Sheik Umar Goni Bashir.

Others are the Director-General of Daru Nai’im, Sheikh Imran Eleha, Prof. Khidr Abdul Baqi Muhammad; prominent businessman and Pro-Chancellor of Fountain University, Oshogbo, Dr. Awa Ibraheem; Executive Secretary/CEO, National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Commission, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris; Wife of Jigawa State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi; Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Katsina Command, CIS Mohammed Mahmoud Adamu, among others.

Through the programme, the guests of the King were provided with all the support needed to perform the Hajj rites without paying a dime while King Salman also paid the expenses for sacrificial meat of the pilgrims. The guests of the King were also taken through the regular visit (Shiyara) to holy sites in Madinah including a visit to King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex as well as a visit to the Prophet Muhammed’s Museum within the vicinity of the Masjid Al-Haram.

For those who had performed Hajj or Umrah before and the first timers, it was an opportunity of a lifetime and the most prestigious to be hosted by the King under the programme where they enjoyed the most premium Hajj exercise, enabling them to perform their Hajj rites in the most conducive and comfortable atmosphere.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, and General Supervisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for their unwavering support for the program.

He disclosed that the program hosted 1,300 pilgrims from 88 countries, 1,000 pilgrims members of families of martyrs, prisoners, and wounded Palestinians, 22 pilgrims members of families of conjoined twins who underwent separation in the Kingdom, and 1,000 pilgrims members of families of martyrs and wounded individuals from Gaza Strip.

Al Al-Sheikh emphasized that the Kingdom’s hosting of pilgrims reflects its ongoing commitment to Muslim interests, and to fostering unity and brotherhood by bringing people together for Hajj. This, he said, is made possible through the generous support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the comprehensive services provided by the ministry in Makkah and other holy sites, including Arafat, Muzdalifah, Mina, Madinah.

Pilgrims relive experiences as guests of King Salman

For the guests of the King, they were full of praises to the Kingdom and its leadership for the honour of the invitation.

Our correspondent who was also a guest of the King reported how the guests poured encomiums on the authorities of the Kingdom under King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, describing their experiences as memorable.

‘Fostering Islamic brotherhood’

Dr. Awa Ibraheem, a renowned businessman and philanthropist said it was his most memorable pilgrimage in the last 34 years of performing Hajj while commending the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for promoting Islamic brotherhood and global unity.

He said, “The main objective of the program actually is to recognize world individuals that have contributed to the development of Islamic religion and the enlightenment of Muslims all over the world.

“In addition to that, it is to foster unity among Muslims in every part of the world. This year for example, about 3,300 Muslims were invited from all over the world out of which 30 were invited from Nigeria alone, you have seen that we have nationalities from different countries as far as Australia, New Zealand, America and so on, by interacting among themselves.”

According to him, it was an opportunity for Muslims across the world to interact and bond together under the same roof.

“During the course of the program, one has met many people from different countries with many different views and I think it is something that should be encouraged.

“The organisation was very superb, because when you are dealing with over 2000/3000 people it is not easy, you need to think of transportation, logistics, movements, and accommodation. Incidentally, I’ve been coming to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah exercises for quite a long time, we are talking of something that started in maybe 1990 and as for Umrah, I have done more than 20 or 25 by now.

“When we talk of the organization, the way they have hosted us in Muna, Musdalifa and Arafat, I’ve never experienced that type of convenience. The organisation was very, very good. There may be some hitches here and there but that is not unexpected given the situation. In all, I rate them very, very high.”

Jigawa Governor’s Wife, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi, said, “I feel excited and I am happy to be part of the guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saudi to perform this year’s Hajj 2024. I appreciate their efforts. May Allah reward them abundantly and I congratulate us the beneficiaries of this programme, May Allah accept it for us too.

“Right from the inception, the reception was most appreciated. I appreciate their kind gesture, their accommodation, their food, and transportation. In Mina, our accommodation is nearer to Jamarat which is the most difficult part of Hajj rites, we are happy about it.”

She admonished the authorities of the Kingdom to increase the number of Nigerians invited for the exercise, saying if possible the number can be increased to 100.

‘Universality of Islam’

Justice Kamaldeen Abdullateef, Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has helped in showcasing the universality of Islam.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank and appreciate the innovation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by inviting various people, different people from various countries. We are the special guests of the King, this is an opportunity for Muslims to unite. We met Muslims from Malaysia, Indonesia, Muslims from various parts of Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Europe and America.

“I am a Nigerian, I was able to see my brothers, Muslims from all parts of the world, this is a welcome innovation put in place by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The purpose of this is for us to unite and appreciate the significance of unity among the Muslims. Once again I want to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this opportunity.”

Justice Idris Haroon stated that to be part of the programme was a great achievement.

“In our midst here today, we have representatives from all over the world. Even though this is what is being done every year, it is a great achievement for me. This has proved to the world the universality of Islam.

Allah said in the Holy Qur’an that the prophet was sent to the world as a mercy globally, not just to a particular nation but to all nations.”

It’s a rare opportunity – Sri Lanka Guest

Away from Nigeria to other pilgrims/guests from other parts of the world, Professor (Dr.) Rameez Abubakar, Vice-Chancellor, South Eastern University of Sri Lanka in a chat with our correspondent said, “I am very privileged to have been selected within the 19 people who came from Sri Lanka to perform Hajj under this programme. We have almost completed the performance of the pilgrimage.

“Our team members comprise many professionals including university lecturers, people working as journalists, entrepreneurs and the Ambassador has selected people from different backgrounds to perform Hajj as guests of King Salman. We are very grateful for this rare opportunity. The arrangement and facilities provided for the guests of King was very fascinating because everything was very planned in Arafat, Mina, Musdalifa, everything was very sophisticated and well planned.”

He also stated that the programme has united the Muslim Ummah.

He said, “People representing many different fields have been chosen and we are here united irrespective of our colour, languages, ethnicity, region and so on. We are here under the Umbrella of Muslim Ummah. So we are brothers and sisters regardless of our differences based on ethnicity, colours and so on. Africans, Asians, Europeans, we are all brothers and sisters, united under the umbrella of Muslim Ummah and we are performing Hajj as brothers and sisters…So this is significant. The Hajj is a great privilege that unites all the people regardless of their differences. It is a great opportunity for us to interact with one another and I had the privilege of meeting many people from different backgrounds, from different countries.”

Kao Imran from Cambodia Ministry of Information said 19 people were also invited from Cambodia under the programme, saying it was the biggest honour to be invited from far away Cambodia.

“Coming from Cambodia took almost two days and so it is not easy for people to come especially the air fares and expenses, everything. But we thank Allah everything was provided for us free of charge. On behalf of myself and our team, I want to thank the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is the best Islamic country promoting the unity of Ummah without any discrimination of where you come from, whether you are from Europe.”

Another pilgrim, Safraz Bacchus from Guyana, a small country in South

America was also full of praise to the Kingdom for sponsoring nine people from Guyana to perform Hajj without paying a dime. He stated that many people don’t come for Hajj from Guyana because it is very expensive to come.

According to him, a flight ticket alone costs $10,000 (over N15m).

“This is the first time they would invite people from Guyana. Guyana presently has a Muslim President

Saudi Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Ambassador Faisal Ibrahim Al-Ghamidy while hosting the guests of the King prior to their trip to Saudi highlighted the continuous efforts and dedication of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving and caring for the pilgrims who journey to the Sacred House of Allah in Mecca.

He emphasized the importance of this mission and the pride with which the Kingdom undertakes the responsibility of ensuring a safe and spiritually enriching Hajj experience for all pilgrims, which reflects the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to facilitating the pilgrimage for Muslims worldwide.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always placed a high priority on the well-being and comfort of pilgrims visiting the Holy Sites. Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom has made significant investments to enhance the pilgrimage experience, ensuring that all visitors can perform their religious duties with ease and peace of mind,” said Ambassador Al-Ghamidy.