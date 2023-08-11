9 vandals, robbers arrested in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested nine suspects for allegedly damaging electricity poles, stealing of electricity cables and armed robbery. City & Crime reports…

City & Crime reports that five of the suspects were arrested for stealing cables by operatives of Kwale Division.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, who made the disclosure in Asaba, said the five suspects: Michael Thank God (25) and Peter Onyoba (31), Prince Johnson (46), Ogochukwu Nwabochali (36) and Chinedu Ossai (38), were arrested by a combined team of policemen and vigillantes.

He listed items recovered from them to include three sacks containing electric conductor cable wires, two iron steel cutters and one measuring scale.

Edafe further said three suspects: Efosa Osemere, aka Kpako (23), Nwabuzor Joseph (30) and Otasowie Osaso (33), were arrested for alleged robbing of motorcycles and other valuables in Ewuru community in the Agbor area.

He said items recovered from them included one locally made cut-to-size pistol and a live cartridge.

He added that another suspect, Oghenetoja Douglas (27), was arrested in Agboro community on Okpara Island in Ethiope East LGA.

He said N180,000, one locally made double-barrel cut-to-size short gun with two live cartridges were recovered from him.

