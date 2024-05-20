9 Presidents who died in air crash

The tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and several key officials has brought to light a series of…

The tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and several key officials has brought to light a series of similar incidents involving prominent personalities.

These accidents often result in significant political, social, and economic repercussions. Below is an account of notable aviation accidents involving high-profile individuals over the years.

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran

On a fateful Sunday evening, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, and Tabriz Friday Prayer Leader Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem, crashed, resulting in the death of all on board. The wreckage was discovered by rescue teams, which marked a significant loss in the government of Iran.

José Félix Estigarribia (Paraguay, 1940)

The 34th president of Paraguay died in a Potez 25 aircraft crash on September 7, 1940, in Altos, Paraguay.

Ramon Magsaysay (Philippines, 1957)

The seventh President of the Philippines perished on March 17, 1957, when his C-47 plane, “Mt. Pinatubo,” crashed into Mount Manunggal in Cebu, with only one survivor out of 25 passengers.

Abdul Salam Arif (Iraq, 1966)

Iraq’s second President died on April 13, 1966, when his de Havilland DH.104 Dove aircraft crashed near Basra. His death led to his brother Abdul Rahman Arif’s succession.

René Barrientos Ortuño (Bolivia, 1969)

Bolivia’s 47th president was killed in a helicopter crash on April 27, 1969. While assassination was suspected, it was never proven.

Samora Moisés Machel (Mozambique, 1986)

Mozambique’s first president died on October 19, 1986, when his presidential aircraft crashed near the South African border.

Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq (Pakistan, 1988)

Pakistan’s sixth president died on August 17, 1988, in a C-130 Hercules aircraft crash, shortly after takeoff from Bahawalpur. The cause remains unclear, with theories ranging from mechanical failure to sabotage.

Juvénal Habyarimana (Rwanda) and Cyprien Ntaryamira (Burundi, 1994)

Both presidents died on April 6, 1994, when their Dassault Falcon 50 aircraft was shot down near Kigali, Rwanda, sparking the Rwandan genocide.

Lech Kaczyński (Poland, 2010)

Poland’s president died on April 10, 2010, in a plane crash near Smolensk, Russia, killing all 96 aboard, including many senior Polish officials.