9 pregnant women rescued from baby factory in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said its operatives rescued nine pregnant women from a baby factory in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Vincent Adekoye, Press Officer, NAPTIP, made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Adekoye said the baby factory was situated at one of the sprawling estates in Ushafa area in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also disclosed that the raid on the facility followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

He said the victims were locked up in an apartment inside the estate by a yet-to-be-identified suspected trafficking agent, after they were recruited through an online platform. (NAN)

Adekoye also said that the Director-General of the Agency, Hajiya Binta Adamu-Bello, commended the judiciary, for the landmark judgment of conviction and sentencing of one Bishop Kenneth Duke.

Duke was said to have raped a 12-year-old girl, daughter of one of his church members, in Abuja.

The DG said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to others, while warning that the agency would not spare anyone who violates any of its laws.