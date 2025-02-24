9 killed in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash 

At least nine persons reportedly died on Monday while three others sustained injuries in a road accident along Ayetoro area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at about 5:30am on Monday, involving a Toyota Hiace bus marked UYY165ZY and a truck with the number plate DKA244XC.

The spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

She blamed the crash on excessive speed and fatigue, leading to loss of control as the driver rammed into a stationary truck.

According to her, 13 persons comprising 10 male adults and three female adults were involved in the crash.

She said, “Nine were recorded killed (6 male and 3 female) while 3 were injured. The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and fatigue which led to loss of control and the driver rammed into a stationary truck.”

Okpe noted that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while bodies of the deceased were deposited at Idera Morgue in Sagamu.

She quoted the sector commander, Fasakin Akinwumi, to have commiserated with families of the victims, while lamenting the “carelessness of certain drivers who disregarded the stipulated speed limit and the requirement for a 15-minute break after a 4-hour journey.”