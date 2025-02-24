✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

9 killed in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash 

    By Peter Moses, Lagos
At least nine persons reportedly died on Monday while three others sustained injuries in a road accident along Ayetoro area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
It was gathered that the accident occurred at about 5:30am on Monday, involving a Toyota Hiace bus marked UYY165ZY and a truck with the number plate DKA244XC.
The spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.
She blamed the crash on excessive speed and fatigue, leading to loss of control as the driver rammed into a stationary truck.
According to her, 13 persons comprising 10 male adults and three female adults were involved in the crash.
She said, “Nine were recorded killed (6 male and 3 female) while 3 were injured. The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and fatigue which led to loss of control and the driver rammed into a stationary truck.”
Okpe noted that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while bodies of the deceased were deposited at Idera Morgue in Sagamu.
She quoted the sector commander, Fasakin Akinwumi, to have commiserated with families of the victims, while lamenting the “carelessness of certain drivers who disregarded the stipulated speed limit and the requirement for a 15-minute break after a 4-hour journey.”
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories