9 killed as villagers, herders clash in Jigawa

Nine people were feared dead and four others injured in a violent clash between villagers and herders in Miga and Jahun local government areas of Jigawa State.

According to the report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the incident occurred on Friday when a group of villagers from Gululu village in Miga LGA discovered that a shop had been burgled and some items were stolen.

The villagers suspected that the thieves were herders and traced their footprints to a Fulani settlement camp in Yankunama village, Jahun LGA.

“Upon arriving at the camp, the villagers were met with resistance from the Fulanis, who started shooting at them with bows and arrows. Four villagers were seriously injured in the attack, prompting the villagers to mobilise and launch a counterattack on the Fulanis.

“The situation quickly escalated, with villagers attacking the Fulanis and setting their homes ablaze in various locations within Miga and Jahun LGAs. The violence resulted in the deaths of nine people, whose bodies were recovered and taken to Jahun and Miga Hospitals, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors.

“The Jigawa State Police Command swiftly responded to the incident, deploying a team of officers from Miga and Jahun divisions to the scene to restore peace and order. The Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, accompanied by senior officers, including the Area Commander Dutse, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Department of Operations, also visited the scene to assess the situation.”

Daily Trust reports that a stakeholder meeting was convened in the aftermath of the incident, attended by top government officials, traditional leaders, and representatives of Miyetti Allah, a herdsmen association. The meeting aimed to promote peace and prevent further violence, with participants urging calm and restraint.

It stated that the police had launched an investigation into the incident, with patrols stepped up in the affected areas to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The situation has been brought under control, but tension remains high in the region.

The PPRO assured that efforts would be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent a recurrence.